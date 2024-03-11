HP’s 14-inch Chromebook is the best value around at $139 (Reg. $299)

Rikka Altland -
Best BuyChromebookHP
Reg. $299 $139
an open laptop computer sitting on top of a table

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering a 14-inch HP Chromebook for just $139 shipped. If you’re looking for an ultra-affordable option for the kids’ first laptop or just to score yourself a compact web browsing machine, this is certainly it. Today’s offer lands from the usual $299 price tag and saves you 55%. It’s an extra $20 under our previous mention from the beginning of the year, too. It only has 4GB of memory and 64GB of onboard storage, but at least you’re scoring a new all-time low.

Perfect for a compact everyday carry upgrade to complement your main desktop, or just as a student’s first machine, it’s hard to argue with a $139 Chromebook. This HP model has a 14-inch HD screen and comes powered by an Intel Celeron chip. There’s 64GB of onboard storage and if that isn’t enough, there’s also a microSD card slot.

We’re also still tracking a discount on Acer’s Cloud Gaming Chromebook 516 GE. This model takes a different focus than the HP model above and is now on sale for a new all-time low of $469. It’s down from $649 and while not as affordable as the lead deal, offers $180 in savings alongside its gaming prowess.

More on this 14-inch HP Chromebook:

Geared up and ready to roll: Get the responsive performance you’re looking for with an Intel® processor and 64 GB eMMC storage. Stay productive with compatible apps like Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, and more. The HP True Vision HD camera is perfect for video chats from wherever the day takes you. See more. Play more. Enjoy front-row entertainment in high definition on the 14 inch diagonal micro-edge display.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Chromebook

HP

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

TCL’s 85-inch AirPlay Q7 120Hz 4K Google TV down ...
Panasonic eneloop pro power pack includes 10 rechargeab...
Rocketbook’s smart reusable Sticky Notes with ...
Twelve South Curve SE is the perfect M3 MacBook Air sta...
Anker’s regularly $100 8-in-1 USB-C/4K HDMI iPad ...
Sonos Sub Mini sees first discount down to $343 (New lo...
Jetson’s Eris folding electric scooter is the perfect...
Enjoy Dolby Atmos playback on Jabra’s Elite 10 AN...
Load more...
Show More Comments