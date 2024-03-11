J.Crew’s Annual Spring Event updates your wardrobe with up to 40% off sitewide

The J.Crew Annual Spring Event is offering up to 40% off sitewide, including new arrivals. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 40% off clearance with code SHOPSALE at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Sueded Cotton Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $37 and originally sold for $50. This polo shirt looks great with jeans, pants, and shorts alike. It’s available in eight color options and the lightweight material is perfect for spring or summer weather. The material is a soft, suede-like handfeel that was designed to be luxurious. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

