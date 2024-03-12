Today’s best watch deals: Seiko 5 Auto, ORIS, G-SHOCK, Timex, Breitling, more from $33

Justin Kahn -
30% off From $33
a clock in the middle of a watch

Welcome to another edition of the best timepiece deals around. Alongside a host of deals highlighted down below, JomaShop is also now offering a special deal on the Seiko 5 Automatic (SNZB23J2) Sports Watch down at $134 shipped after you apply coupon code SE20A at checkout. Originally $350, today’s promo code knocks the price down another $20 at checkout for the lowest we can find. This also beats the best third-party price we can find on Amazon at over $147. Featuring a stainless steel case with a uni-directional rotating black PVD stainless steel bezel, luminous hands and index hour markers sit atop the day/date indicator at the 3 o’clock position. The piece, which features 330 feet of water resistance, runs on an automatic movement and features a scratch-resistant Hardlex crystal. Head below for more watch deals and details. 

Today’s best watch deals:

Today’s best luxury watch deals:

***Note: The deals below come by way of JomaShop with 30-day return windows, and you can learn about its warranty policies right here (all watches are under warranty unless otherwise stated – select watches include a JomaShop warranty and the list of brands with manufacturer warranties can be found here).

Seiko 5 Automatic features:

Silver-tone stainless steel case with a black rubber strap. Uni-directional rotating black PVD stainless steel bezel. Black dial with luminous hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o’clock position. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant hardlex crystal. Skeleton case back. Round case shape, case size: 40 mm, case thickness: 12.5 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Sport watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko 5 Automatic Black Dial Black Rubber Men’s Watch SNZB23J2.

