Google Pixel 8 returns to all-time low of $540 for only second time (Save $159)

Woot is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 8 128GB for $539.99. Shipping is free with a Prime membership as you’ll typically find with Woot, while a $6 delivery fee applies in any other case. Today’s offer is down from the smartphone’s usual $699 price tag. It saves you $159 and marks a return to the all-time low for only the second time. We got our hands on the new release back at launch and wrote all about how this is the “small phone of our dreams” in our review over at 9to5Google.

The new Google Pixel 8 leans into tons of AI features with the new Tensor G3 chip to back it up. There’s newfound Magic Eraser technology for photo and video editing, as well as a 6.2-inch Actua display. It packs nearly all of the pro features of its larger counterpart into a smaller body, meaning you don’t have to decide between an unwieldy phone with all of the features and a more compact device that compromises – Pixel 8 does both! There’s a dual camera array around back that is backed by all-day battery life to round out this flagship smartphone.

If you’re looking for one of the latest handsets out there from another brand, Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 series is also on sale today. Seeing the very first cash discounts since launching back in February, you can save at least $100 on the trio of all-new, AI-backed smartphones starting from $700. These are new all-time lows and the best values around for an unlocked version, as well as for those not trading in an existing handset.

Google Pixel 8 features:

Pixel 8 is the helpful phone engineered by Google; the new Google Tensor G3 chip is custom-designed with Google AI for cutting-edge photo and video features and smarter ways to help. Google Pixel 8 has a fully upgraded camera with advanced image processing to reveal vivid colors and striking details; and now with Macro Focus, even the smallest subjects can become spectacular images

