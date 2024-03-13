Apple’s new 13- and 15-inch M3 MacBook Airs now at least $50 off

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Airs are now shipping, and Best Buy is offering the very first chances to save. You’ll have to be a my Best Buy member to lock-in these all-time lows on the new Macs. The 13-inch M3 MacBook Air leads the way at $1,049 shipped, down from $1,099. This is the first offer so far and a new all-time low. The savings also continue over to the 15-inch model at $1,234.05, a $65 discount from its $1,299 price tag that’s also $15 under our previous pre-order mention. Head below for more.

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air debuts with the same design as last year’s model – just with some notable performance gains. There are, of course, all of the perks from Apple’s latest in-house silicon, like support for two external displays when the lid is closed, as well as Wi-Fi 6E support. A new 3-microphone array comes with Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum modes, not to mention enhanced voice clarity in audio and video calls. And for those of you thinking about scoring the Midnight finish, there’s a new anodization seal to help reduce fingerprints.

Otherwise, this is just the latest rendition of the MacBook Air. It comes complete with its gorgeous Liquid Retina Display, as well as MagSafe charging and dual Thunderbolt ports.

If you don’t have a my Best Buy membership, you can order the new M3 MacBook Air now that it’s actively shipping.

13-inch M3 MacBook Air at Amazon and B&H

15-inch M3 MacBook Air at Amazon and B&H

If you’re not sold on the improved performance or other adjustments, the previous-generation 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is an even better value right now. It’s down to an all-time low for one of the first times at $899, thanks to the $200 price cut.

As a quick reminder, the My Best Buy Plus plan will cost you $49.99 per year and its higher My Best Buy Total counterpart will run you $179.99. This landing page courtesy of the retailer breaks down just what the difference between the two different memberships are – although we can definitely recommend just going with the Plus plan unless you need added tech support and savings on repairs.

More on Apple’s 13-inch M3 MacBook Air:

The Midnight Apple 13″ MacBook Air now features the Apple M3 chip, which has many improvements over its predecessor, the M2. The Apple M3 8-Core Chip provides the power and performance efficiency needed to handle all your creative workflows. Now built on 3nm process technology, the M3 8-Core Chip is combined with a 10-Core GPU. The next-gen GPU features Dynamic Caching, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and mesh shading, all of which significantly increase performance for the most demanding creative apps and games.

