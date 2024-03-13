Learn to control your money and develop dynamic leaders with these free eBooks

For readers of 9to5Toys, each week, there is a collection of eBooks available for free when you sign up with TradePub – it takes less than a minute to do so, and all you need to do is enter your email, and then you’ll be able to download free eBooks to your desktop. This week, we have an eBook on data science for dummies, another that is a how-to on multi-cloud strategy adoption, a software guide on iOS management, secrets on saving money, and an eBook dedicated to developing dynamic leaders. Head below to learn more.

Python for Data Science For Dummies, 3rd Edition by John Paul Mueller ($21.00 Value)

Free through March 26, this eBook teaches you how to use Python when analyzing larger data sets.

Python for Data Science For Dummies lets you get your hands dirty with data using one of the top programming languages. This beginner’s guide takes you step by step through getting started, performing data analysis, understanding datasets and example code, working with Google Colab, sampling data, and beyond. Coding your data analysis tasks will make your life easier, make you more in-demand as an employee, and open the door to valuable knowledge and insights. This new edition is updated for the latest version of Python and includes current, relevant data examples.

Multi-Cloud Strategy for Cloud Architects, 2nd Edition by Jeroen Mulder ($43.99 Value)

This eBook will help you to unlock the full potential of your enterprise with multi-cloud adoption. Expires March 27.

As a cloud architect, you understand the challenges of navigating the vast array of cloud services and moving data and applications to public clouds. But with ‘Multi-Cloud Strategy for Cloud Architects, Second Edition’, you’ll gain the confidence to tackle these complexities head-on. This edition delves into the latest concepts of BaseOps, FinOps, and DevSecOps, including the use of the DevSecOps Maturity Model. You’ll learn how to optimize costs and maximize security using the major public clouds – Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud. Examples of solutions by the increasingly popular Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Alibaba Cloud have been added in this edition. Plus, you will discover cutting-edge ideas like AIOps and GreenOps. With practical use cases, including IoT, data mining, Web3, and financial management, this book empowers you with the skills needed to develop, release, and manage products and services in a multi-cloud environment.

DearMob iPhone Manager Win/Mac ($79.95 Value)

Download this iPhone Manager software to help you intuitively back up your photos, videos, music, and files. Available through March 31.

Highlights: Secure your data with one-click backups to PC/Mac, preventing any data loss

Effortlessly restore data from previous backups

Password-encrypt your backups for privacy protection

Bulk transfer, delete and manage iPhone photos/albums. Convert HEIC to JPG

Add songs/playlists to your iPhone and create custom ringtones.

Convert MKV/MOV to MP4, shrinking videos to save space.

Enjoy faster management with GPU acceleration support.

Simple Secrets to Becoming a Saving Whiz: Stop Feeling Overwhelmed, Take Control of Your Money, and Create the Lifestyle You Want by Gena Zakaria ($17.00 Value)

Using simple strategies, this eBook aims to provide you with ways in which you can best take control of your money – free through March 26.

In Simple Secrets to Becoming a Saving Whiz: Stop Feeling Overwhelmed, Take Control of Your Money, and Create the Lifestyle You Want, veteran financial educator Gina Zakaria delivers a compelling discussion of leveraging simplicity to approach personal finance. You’ll learn to create momentum and foster financial empowerment as you reach successive, intentional milestones that build your sense of progress and accomplishment.

Leadership Revolution: The Future of Developing Dynamic Leaders by Lori Mazan ($17.00 Value)

In Leadership Revolution, Mazan teaches you how to transform talent into capable and productive leaders. Free through March 27.

In Leadership Revolution: The Future of Developing Dynamic Leaders, distinguished executive coach Lori Mazan delivers an exciting new approach to leadership development tailor-made for the 21st century. Drawing on lessons learned from coaching top executives for 25 years and from democratizing executive coaching by founding a cutting-edge scalable leadership coaching firm, you’ll learn how to attract and retain talent by accelerating and individualizing their professional growth and how to re-think leadership in the new remote and hybrid work environment.

