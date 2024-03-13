Macy’s One-Day Flash Sale takes up to 60% off Ralph Lauren, Nike, The North Face, more

a man wearing a striped shirt

Macy’s is currently having a One-Day Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Inside this sale you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, The North Face, Nike, and more. A highlight from this sale is the North Face Half Dome Pullover that’s currently marked down to $40, which is $20 off the original rate. This pullover is great to pair with joggers, jeans, shorts, and more. The fleece material will help to keep you warm and it can easily be washed. With over 1,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.9/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

