First discount in months makes Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE even more affordable at $550

If you’re looking for something a bit more mid-range than the newest Samsung smartphones, its Galaxy S23 FE is certainly worth a closer look. It arrives on Amazon with a discount down to $549.99 shipped. This is only $50 off the usual $600 price tag, but it’s the lowest we’ve seen since back over the holiday shopping season last year. So if you missed out on Black Friday pricing, you can now score the third-best discount to date and the lowest offer in months. We walked away impressed at the device and its MSRP back when it launched in our hands-on announcement day review over at 9to5Google. Head below for a closer look.

Samsung is back with a new and more affordable alternative to its flagship line of smartphones. The new Galaxy S23 FE provides an even more affordable starting point compared to the flagship models, packing much of the same tech as the standard S23 – Samsung’s now previous-generation flagship. It does arrive with a larger 6.4-inch AMOLED 2x display but packs a less capable Snapdragon Gen 1 processor. There are 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, and then the same charging specs for 25W wired input and 15W Qi charging.

If you’re looking for one of the latest handsets out there from the brand, Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 series is also on sale today. Seeing the very first cash discounts since launching back in February, you can save at least $100 on the trio of all-new, AI-backed smartphones starting from $700. These are new all-time lows and the best values around for an unlocked version, as well as for those not trading in an existing handset. Even with those price cuts, the Galaxy S23 FE is still an extra $150 below.

More on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE:

Galaxy S23 FE intuitively manages your usage to conserve energy on its own so you can go all day and into the night without charging¹,²; Share, stream, connect and create with a phone that’s ready for anything. Galaxy S23 FE keeps your focus on what matters and off the battery bar; With a battery that supports Super Fast Charging³ you can power up quickly and get back to what you love

