These adidas x Rich Mnisi NMD_R1 shoes are now 74% off, available for $42 (Reg. $160)

For a limited time only, you can grab a pair of the adidas x Rich Mnisi NMD_R1 Shoes for $41.60, marked down from its original price of $160 – be sure to use code 35MARCHSALE at checkout. The collaboration between South African fashion brand Rich Mnisi and adidas has been going on since 2022, and the two have partnered to bring consumers shoes and apparel that are bold, colorful, and representative of Africa. The adidas x Rich Mnisi NMD_R1 shoes are lightweight, comfortable, and can be paired with any outfit. Keep reading below to learn more about the NMD_R1s.

The Rich Mnisi x adidas NMD_R1s – currently coming in at $41.60 – have a lace closure, a knit upper, and a rubber outsole. The NMD_R1s also feature a BOOST midsole, BOOST being an adidas’ original creation, providing comfort, flexibility, durability, and most importantly, energy return that propels you forward with each step you take. Combining the ability to support you while on a run or support you for a night out on the town in style, the NMD_R1’s knit upper is adaptive, making it mold to the shape of your feet for maximum comfort. Check out additional shoes, clothing, and apparel deals over in our 9to5Toys fashion guide.

More on Rich Mnisi NMD_R1 shoes:

Be on the move all day long, instyhle with adidas x Rich Mnisi. The adidas NMD_R1 shoes are a combination of superior running technology with a modern design to turn heads. The NMDs are constructed with breathable, lightweight textile upper. The shoes sit on a distinct Boost midsole and rubber outsoles to keep you going all day long.

