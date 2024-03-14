adidas heads into 2024 with five brand-new National Soccer Kits

adidas today released all-new home and away Federation jerseys as well as new collections for five countries: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru. This latest launch is adding to the already-released kits for Venezuela, with future releases to follow, including Jamaican and Costa Rican Federations. The jerseys are designed to inspire a sense of hometown pride and belonging, “blending traditional elements, with modern style to create something truly new for this next generation of players.” Ranging in price from $80 for a kids jersey to $150 for Home Authentic Jerseys, there’s something for the whole family. Head below to see what adidas’ new National Soccer Kits include.

Each of the new kits designed by adidas for various countries includes a plethora of pieces. For example, the new kit for Colombia includes home training jerseys for $100, a kid’s jersey for $80, a soccer cap for $35, track pants for $90, and a Beckenbauer Track Top for $110. The best-selling Beckenbauer Track Top brings adidas iconic three stripes to the sleeves and the Trefoil, which gives the piece a classic vibe paired with a sporty look – all, of course, decked out in Colombia’s colors of yellow and red; on the chest of the Beckenbauer Track Top is Colombia’s badge, sitting opposite the adidas logo. No matter the country you are from or supporting with the forthcoming summer soccer season, you’ll find a piece of home that you love in adidas’ new kits.

Sam Handy, senior vice president of product and design at adidas:

We are proud to present our new adidas federation jerseys – a fusion of artistry and innovation for a thrilling summer of football.Our goal was to create a collection that showcases the pinnacle of performance, while presenting designs that embrace the rich tapestry of each nation’s culture. We believe these kits will resonate with modern-day fans across the globe, encouraging a spirit of expressive freedom – both on the pitch and in the stands. It is a real honour for us to work with each of these federations, to create jerseys what we believe will unite everyone who wears them.

