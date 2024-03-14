Three days left to save up to $260 on Anker robot vacuums and mops starting from $106

As part of its ongoing spring sale, Anker is offering its eufy Clean X8 Pro Robot Vacuum for $319.99 shipped, after using the on-page promo code WS24X8PRO at checkout for $180 off. Down from its usual $500 price tag, this device only received a handful of discounts since its release in early 2023, none of them falling below $460 but always spiking back up to its MSRP afterwards. This model also was surprisingly left out of Black Friday sales, but did see a drop to a new $350 low during Christmas sales. Todayâ€™s deal comes in to take things further as a 36% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $30 and landing at a new all-time low. It also includes a limited-time free gift in the form of a replacement parts kit that is valued at $35.

Offering 8,000Pa of twin-turbine suction power, this robot vacuum is equipped with a patented detangling roller brush so you wonâ€™t have to worry about manually cleaning it yourself. It features iPath laser navigation that can draft precise maps of your home in order to track cleaning routes, avoid obstacles, and unlock a wider range of areas to clean as well. For $130 more you can get this robotic vacuum with a 2.5L antibacterial dustbin that it can empty itself into, storing up to 60 days of debris in a 3-person household with no pets, up to 45 days with one pet, and up to 30 days with two pets. Be sure to clip the on-page promo code WSPE3LJD8Y for the $200 off discount. This package also comes with a free gift in the form of a 6-pack of large anti-bacterial and deodorizing dust bags valued at $28.

This sale will only be around for three more days, ending at the end of the upcoming weekend â€“ with lightning deals ending even sooner than that. You can browse all the offerings on the saleâ€™s page here â€“ and donâ€™t forget to use any on-page coupons at checkout to get those discounts! You can also head over to our Home Goods hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for other robot vacuum brands, kitchenware, garden tools, and so much more.

Clean X8 Pro Robot Vacuum features:

Hair-Free Cleaning: X8 Proâ€™s powerful 2Ã— 4,000 Pa Twin-Turbine suction easily removes pet hair from deep within carpets, leaving them clean and hair-free.

Tangle-Free Cleaning: The patented Active Detangling Roller Brush detangles hair automatically. No more need to manually clean the roller brush yourself.

Precise iPath Laser Navigation: With precise maps of your home, effectively track cleaning routes, avoid obstacles, and unlock a wider range of areas to clean.

Customizable AI.Map 2.0: AI creates accurate maps of your home, allowing for efficient cleaning of a wide range of areas to save you time and effort while always getting a thorough cleaning.

