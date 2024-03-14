Amazon is offering the NutriChef Smart Indoor Smokeless Grill for $159.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Down from its $200 price tag, this is the very first chance to save on this new appliance since its release a month ago. It comes in today as a 20% markdown off the going rate and sets a new all-time low going forward into the new year.

Take your cooking game up a notch with this all-in-one smart electric grill and air fryer that reaches temperatures ranging from 100 degrees to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and offers 7 cooking functions: grill, BBQ griddle, air crisp, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate. It has a built-in smart thermometer to ensure your dishes are evenly cooked and even provides grilling flavors without any smoke thanks to its smoke control system paired alongside hot air circulation. Cleaning and maintenance are hassle-free due to its non-stick surface design and its removable grill plates so you spend less time scrubbing.

Be sure to also check out our recent coverage of theÂ NutriChef Single-Zone Wine Cooling RefrigeratorÂ that just hit a new all-time low as well. It provides a stable temperature between 41 degrees and 64 degrees and can house up to 12 bottles while ensuring long-term storage thanks to its built-in circulation, compressor fan, and ventilation grill to maintain your preferred temperature.

NutriChef Smart Indoor Smokeless Grill features:

VERSATILE COOKING MASTERPIECE â€“ Unleash your culinary creativity with this all-in-one Smart Electric Grill and Air Fryer combo. Elevate your cooking game and savor the joy of indoor grilling and air fryers, all in a single, innovative device.

PRECISION AT YOUR FINGERTIPS â€“ Take full control of your cooking with adjustable temp settings ranging from 100Â°F to 450Â°F. Our portable grillâ€™s built-in smart thermometer technology with an air frying function ensures your dishes are cooked to perfection.

SMOKE-FREE, LIMITLESS FLAVORS â€“ Indulge in authentic grilling flavors without smoke. The grillâ€™s advanced smoke control system & hot air circulation technology create a virtually smokeless cooking experience, perfect for indoor use.

SEAMLESS CLEANUP, MORE ENJOYMENT â€“ Embrace hassle-free maintenance with non-stick surfaces and removable grill plates. Spend less time scrubbing and more time relishing your delicious creations with family and friends with our indoor grill.

UNLEASH YOUR CULINARY IMAGINATION â€“ Embark on a culinary journey with 7 cooking functions at your fingertips. Grill, BBQ griddle, air crisp, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate, all orchestrated effortlessly in one appliance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!