NutriChef’s single-zone wine cooling refrigerator hits new all-time $153 low (Reg. $237)

Amazon is offering the NutriChef Single-Zone Wine Cooling Refrigerator for $153.33 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Already down from $237, this device only saw three discounts since its release back in August, with spikes to its MSRP every two months or so before seeing a discount – often to $190 at the lowest. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 35% markdown that beats out the lowest previous discount price by $22 and carves out a new all-time low.

This wine-cooling refrigerator provides a stable temperature between 41 degrees and 64 degrees Fahrenheit, designed to be unaffected by outside heat sources. It can house up to 12 bottles and ensures long-term wine storage thanks to its built-in circulation, compressor fan, and ventilation grill to maintain your preferred temperature. It features soft LED interior lights to prevent any lasting effects on your wine’s taste, a digital touchscreen display panel to adjust settings, and a free-standing design making placement far more easier than carving out a literal cellar below your home.

If you’re looking to expand your kitchen arsenal and simultaneously add a new cooking skill to your repertoire, check out the ongoing flash sale for the Anova Precision Cooker Nano Sous Vide Machine. It circulates water at just the right temperature to cook your meals to perfection and even connects to your phone via Bluetooth, allowing you to cook amazing meals with the touch of a button and monitor progress from any room in the house.

You can also check out our coverage of the NutriChef Vertical Countertop Oven, an easy-to-operate 1,500W compact oven that can reach up to 464 degrees, with two levels of shelves that can be interchanged for its rotisserie rack. You’ll also find NutriBullet’s Triple Prep System still on sale as well, that gives you two blender sizes, a food processor, and several attachments/accessories to cover smoothies, slicing, shredding, chopping, and even kneading dough.

NutriChef Single-Zone Wine Cooling Refrigerator features:

Temperature Stability: With a temperature range of 41°F to 64°F, our wine chilling refrigerator cellar ensures that temperature isn’t affected by outside heat sources and can house 12 bottles, up to 30 liters. Also equipped w/ low noise operation

Preserve Wines With Built-in Features: Our wine refrigerator ensures an ideal environment for long-term wine storage with a built-in circulation, thermoelectric cooling and ventilation grill that maintains a consistent temperature on the wine cooler

Soft LED Interior Lights: Harsh fluorescent lights inside the refrigerator that might affect the taste of your wines and bottle labels will no longer be a problem thanks to the integrated LED light with power button and our blue temperature display!

Digital Control Buttons: By tapping the digital touch button display panel, you can easily adjust the temperature and turn on the light. With the touch screen control button on our wine refrigerator, you can easily store your wines and drinks

Free Standing Design: Ideal for floor, table or countertop placement only. Easier to place anywhere inside your house or pub. With contoured and polished chrome wine racks, glass door, with plastic door frame and recessed handle

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!