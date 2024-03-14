Sweaty Betty, an activewear and athleisure company, has launched its spring sale, where you can get up to 60% off tees, sports bras, leggings, headbands, lofng-sleeve tops, and more. Leading the way are the Super Soft Yoga Leggings, starting as low as $47, marked down from its original price of $118. These high-waisted leggings are available in 24 solid and patterned colorways and feature a side-slip phone pocket and an internal adjustable drawcord to maximize the fit to your body. Free delivery on orders over $75. Head below to learn more about Sweaty Bettyâ€™s Spring Sale.

The Glacier Ski Jacket, down from $368 and now available for $191.50, is Sweaty Bettyâ€™s technical ski jacket that will keep you stylish on the slopes; its thermal fabric is both windproof and water-resistant, and the relaxed fit is quilted and comfortable. Next up is the Breathe Easy Boxy Gym Tee, available in four fun colorways, which is perfect for a high-impact workout thanks to its sweat-wicking fabric and breathable mesh paneling â€“ grab yours now for $44.50. The Escape Luxe Fleece Hoodie â€“ coming in at $92.50 â€“ is a loose-fitting piece made with an insulating cotton-blend fleece and front pockets in which you can store your essentials. Head on over to our fashion guide, and stay up-to-date on the latest deals and drops for clothing, shoes, apparel, and more.

More items we love from Sweaty Bettyâ€™s Spring Sale:

More on Super Soft Yoga Leggings:

Multi-sport gym leggings designed for every workout. Super stretchy fabric with flattering seams to sculpt the bum.S weat-wicking and quick-drying for all sports. Side pocket and back zip pocket.

