Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Mirage $30, Zelda Link’s Awakening $40, more

Alongside ongoing Mario Day game deals below, Amazon is now once again giving PlayStation 5 and Xbox gamers a chance to land a physical copy of Assassin’s Creed Mirage down at $29.97 shipped. Regularly $50, this is the standard version of the game at 40% off the going rate and among the lowest we have tracked. While we have seen the Deluxe version drop into the $35 range as of late, the only real difference there is some in-game goodies and the digital art book – folks that really want all of this might want to wait until that version drops back down in price. Otherwise, you can jump into the latest release in the long-running series and step into the shoes of Basim, a “cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

Mario Day 2024 game and consoles deals now live!

***Score a $50 Nintendo Gift Card down at $45 to save on your next eShop purchases using code SSDQAA47 at Newegg.

Update: Amazon is now offering the latest Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition for $350 with a $25 Amazon store credit attached.

Here we go! Mario Day deals now live: Switch consoles, games, accessories, and more

Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo officially unveils Mario Day 2024 game deals

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!