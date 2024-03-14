Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Mirage $30, Zelda Link’s Awakening $40, more

Alongside ongoing Mario Day game deals below, Amazon is now once again giving PlayStation 5 and Xbox gamers a chance to land a physical copy of Assassin’s Creed Mirage down at $29.97 shipped. Regularly $50, this is the standard version of the game at 40% off the going rate and among the lowest we have tracked. While we have seen the Deluxe version drop into the $35 range as of late, the only real difference there is some in-game goodies and the digital art book – folks that really want all of this might want to wait until that version drops back down in price. Otherwise, you can jump into the latest release in the long-running series and step into the shoes of Basim, a “cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
***Score a $50 Nintendo Gift Card down at $45 to save on your next eShop purchases using code SSDQAA47 at Newegg.
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Princess Peach: Showtime! pre-orders $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Party Superstars $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo $24 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids DLC packs from $2.50
Update: Amazon is now offering the latest Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition for $350 with a $25 Amazon store credit attached.
- Nintendo Switch — OLED Model $350 + $25 gift card
- Nintendo Switch $300 + $25 gift card
- Nintendo Switch Lite $200 + $25 gift card
Here we go! Mario Day deals now live: Switch consoles, games, accessories, and more
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Rune Factory 3 Special $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead physical $20 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise $16 (Reg. $40)
- Ubisoft Publisher eShop Sale up to 85% off
- Capcom Publisher eShop Sale up to 83% off
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
- Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses
Nintendo officially unveils Mario Day 2024 game deals
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- PlayStation Essential Picks PSN sale up to 80% off
- Best Buy digital Capcom sale from $8
- Resident Evil, Street Fighter 6, more
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores $13 (Reg. $20)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- New Xbox Best Rated Digital sale up to 75% off
- Starfield, Tony Hawk, GTA, and much more
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $50 (Reg. $70)
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
