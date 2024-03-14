Under Armour takes 25% off gear for spring: Shorts, polos, running shoes, more

Ali Smith -
25% off
a man wearing a hat

Under Armour takes 25% off select gear for spring with hundreds of items included. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the Motivate Vented Shorts for men that are currently marked down to $34. For comparison, these shorts are regularly priced at $45. This style is available in five color options and has a four-way stretch to promote comfort. Better yet, the material is sweat-wicking and highly breathable, which is great for warm weather and workouts. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

