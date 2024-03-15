Level Lock+ drops to $224 with Apple Home Keys support and HomeKit in tow (Reg. $329)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmart HomeLevel
Reg. $329 $224

Amazon is now offering the Level Lock+ Smart Lock for $224.60 shipped. This is down from its usual $329 price tag and marks the second-best discount we’ve seen. It’s nearly $105 off the MSRP we’ve seen it sell for over the past year and has only been beaten once before. That was back at the start of the year when it fell just $1 below today’s sale. We explore the whole experience of what earns this smart lock the plus in its name in our hands-on review, or just go get the rundown below the fold.

Level Lock+ is the latest addition to the brand’s family of invisible smart locks. And as enticing as the minimal form-factor is, it isn’t the big selling point this time around. The new Lock+ is one of the few models on the market period equipped with Apple Home Keys support. So on top of leveraging Siri and HomeKit to unlock the front door, you’ll also be able to unlock by just tapping your iPhone to the lock thanks to NFC. In true Level fashion, there is then a sleek design that can hardly be identified as a smart lock.

All of this week’s other best deals for your Alexa, Assistant, and even Siri setups are now live over in our smart home guide. There’s discounts on other security upgrades, as well as lights, sensors, and other ways to give your setup some love to start off the year.

Level Lock+ features:

TAP TO ACCESS YOUR HOME using Level Lock+ with Apple Home Keys. This Apple home key compatible lock opens a world of possibilities when it comes to going in and out of your home. Simply tap Lock+ with your compatible iPhone or Apple Watch, just as you would tap to pay for your groceries or buy a cup of coffee. Customize your settings for additional ways to lock and unlock your door, using the touch of a finger, a key fob or key card, your iOS or Android smartphone with the Level App, voice commands using Siri, or even a regular key.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Level

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Even LEGO isn’t immune to using AI, issues statem...
Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Move It! $30, ...
Score new lululemon specials from just $29 + free shipp...
First HomePod mini discount in months drops all five Si...
Score a $100 PlayStation gift card for $92 to save on d...
Amazon’s Easter toy/collectible sale live from $2.50:...
Apple’s official 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro Smart Foli...
LEGO’s Hokusai – Great Wave mosaic set is down ...
Load more...
Show More Comments