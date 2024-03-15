Load up on multi-platform Linkind Matter smart plugs from $8.50 a pop: 2 for $20, more

The official Linkind Amazon storefront is now offering one of the best prices yet on its 2-pack of Matter Smart Plugs down at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Regularly $30, this is 73% off the most recent going rate and the best we can find. Today’s deal is $2 under the previous low we tracked and one of the lowest prices you’ll find on Matter plugs, outside of the 4-pack. You’ll also find the 4-pack on sale for $33.99 shipped, or $8.50 per plug, for the lowest we can find. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon here as well. This bundle carries a $70 regular price tag and you can get more details on these plugs below.

These Matter plugs are designed to work alongside your other Apple Home, Google Home, and Alexa gear that also support the Matter standard. Delivering a more organized and unified control experience for folks with gear in multiple smart home platforms, they feature voice- and app-control to just about anything plugged in, alongside scheduling and timer options to better keep tabs on power usage.

Alongside this morning’s notable price drop on the Matter-equipped Google Nest Thermostat, we have also seen a pair of new releases supporting the universal standard recently. Be sure to check out TP-Link’s new dual-outlet outdoor smart plug and then dive into our coverage of Govee’s new smart, flexible Neon Rope Light 2 with Matter. Everything else is waiting in our smart home hub.

Linkind Matter Smart Plug features:

With Matter, Skip the step of downloading and registering multiple manufacturers’ apps every time you buy a new device. Instead, head straight to certified smart home platforms like Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, or AiDot to control all your Matter devices. Once you’ve set up your Matter-certified devices on your LAN, they’ll be able to communicate with each other directly, using the Matter protocol. This means that if your home internet connection goes offline, your Matter-certified devices will still be able to communicate and be controlled within your LAN, without relying on the internet or cloud services.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!