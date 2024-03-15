Score a $100 PlayStation gift card for $92 to save on digital games, or $50 Xbox for $45

Justin Kahn
Reg. $50+ From $45
PlayStation gift card

We are tracking a couple notable chances to save on some essentially free PlayStation and Xbox credit today via Newegg. If you find yourself purchasing digital games and DLC packs on either the PlayStation or Xbox Store, there’s really only a couple ways to save – in the regular sale events and with discounted gift cards. But combining the two is where the real value is. Trading in some of the money you were going to spend anyway for even more money by way of discounted gift cards is a smart move before scoring the already discounted digital games and content up for grabs, and today’s Newegg deals allow you to do just that. Head below to scope out the deals. 

Today’s gaming gift card deals:

  • $100 PlayStation Store Gift Card for $92
    • Using code SSDQAA46 at checkout
  • $50 Xbox Gift Card for $45
    • Using code SSDQAA44 at checkout

For up to date details on the latest PlayStation Store and Xbox digital game sales, be sure to follow along with our daily game roundups. They go live every weekday morning around 9:30 a.m. ET and feature all of the best console game deals, in both physical and digital form, from across the internet. 

More on PlayStation Store Gift Cards:

Redeem on any PlayStation console or via a web browser for anything on PlayStation Store, games, add-ons, memberships, and more. With regular deals and discounts, there’s always something to play at a price everybody will love.

