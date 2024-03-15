The cozy lululemon Oversized Fleece Half Zip is now 58% off, available for $54

Right now, you can get a lululemon Oversized Fleece Half Zip for men for $54, marked down from its original price of $128 – note that this is a final sale item. This fleece is designed to be on the go and is great for long traveling days, running errands, or lounging around the house. It’s made of a soft, stretchy fleece fabric and with an oversized fit that will keep you comfortable throughout the day. Free standard shipping rates apply. Keep reading below to learn more about the lululemon Oversized Fleece Half Zip for men.

Available in six colorways – Pomegranate, Green Jasper, Black, Grey, True Navy, and Dramatic Magenta – lululemon’s Oversized Fleece Zip for men is soft, warm, and designed with a fit that’s intentionally roomy, allowing it to fall away from the body. It features zippered pockets to store loose change in, a hidden phone sleeve, and a locker loop for easy hanging. Let this fleece become the next foundational piece of your wardrobe as we transition from winter to spring – grab yours here for $54, and be sure to check out other deals from lululemon. Stay up-to-date on additional discounts on clothing, shoes, apparel, and more over in our 9to5Toys fashion guide.

More on Oversized Fleece Half Zip:

Fleecy does it. Layer this oversized pullover for an instant dose of comfort any day of the week.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!