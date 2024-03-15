Vineyard Vines Spring Stock-Up Sale offers 30% off seasonal favorites from $35

Vineyard Vines Spring Stock-Up Sale offers 30% off seasonal favorites with code SPRING30 at checkout. This is a great way to update your spring wardrobe with deals on dresses, shorts, polos, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $125 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Harbor Fleece Vest for men that’s currently marked down to $83 and originally sold for $118. This vest is available in two color options and the fleece material makes it really nice for washing. It’s also a fabric that can be dressed up or down and it has two zippered pockets to store essentials. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Score even more deals by heading below, and you will want to check out our fashion guide here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Harbor Fleece Vest $83 (Orig. $118)
- Heritage Pique Polo $35 (Orig. $88)
- On-The-Go Pants $90 (Orig. $128)
- Sankaty Quarter-Zip Pullover $90 (Orig. $128)
- Calmwater Shirt Jacket $139 (Orig. $198)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Marina Poplin Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress $160 (Orig. $228)
- Mid-Rise Vintage Chinos Pants $83 (Orig. $118)
- Hooded Snap Front Golf Pullover $104 (Orig. $148)
- Performance Polo Dress $111 (Orig. $158)
- Lightweight Popover Shirt $83 (Orig. $118)
- …and even more deals…
