Columbia Men’s Rugged Ridge III Full Zip Sherpa Fleece now 65% off (Reg. $100)

Right now, Columbia is hosting a Winter Sale event where you can get up to 65% off best-selling winter apparel, including the Men’s Rugged Ridge III Full Zip Sherpa Fleece (what a mouthful!) for $35, marked down from its original price of $100. Available in two colorways, Black and Dark Mountain, this Sherpa fleece is the perfect transitional piece as we move from winter into spring. It can act as a base layer or a mid-layer depending on the weather, and it will keep you cozy no matter the season. Standard shipping rates apply. Head below to learn more about Columbia’s Rugged Ridge III Full Zip Sherpa Fleece.

The Columbia Rugged Ridge II Full Zip Sherpa Fleece for men is a plush, full Sherpa jacket that will keep you warm whether you’re on the trail, lounging around the house, or out and about running errands. The Sherpa fleece features hand pockets and stretch binding at the cuffs and hem for a slightly fitted feel that keeps the cold out, while the fleece itself is roomy and provides you with a good range of motion. It’s versatile enough that it can be worn with technical trail pants, joggers, or a pair of jeans for a more classic look while out on the town. Get yours now for $35, and then head over to our fashion guide for even more deals on clothing, apparel, shoes, and more.

More on Rugged Ridge III Full Zip Sherpa Fleece:

BUILT TO LAST: Columbia’s attention to detail is what sets our apparel apart. Specifying only the highest quality materials, expert stitching, and craftsmanship. This is a long-lasting garment you will enjoy for seasons to come

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!