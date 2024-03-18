Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership with a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card for $60

Saving on household goods can make a major difference in your annual spending. For a lot of Americans, a Costco membership helps with just that. For a limited time only, you can get a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + $20 Digital Costco Shop Card* is available for just $60. You can get a Costco 1-Year Executive Gold Star Membership + $40 Digital Costco Shop Card for $120.

The Costco Gold Star Membership and the Costco Executive Gold Star Membership each give users access to Costco’s 500+ warehouse locations across the United States. At each of those locations, they can shop for marked-down and in-bulk groceries, home goods, toiletries, clothes, electronics, and Costco’s well-known Kirkland Signature™ products.

Costco Gold Star and Executive Gold Star members can also enjoy access to the well-priced services at Costco Tire Center and Costco Gas Station while accessing Costco Services**, which are provided by third-party vendors and offer help with things like HVAC systems, window treatments, carpets, and more.

This Costco Gold Star Membership deal is valid for new customers only and it includes one free household card, which can be used by anyone over the age of 16 living at the same address. Executive members earn an annual 2% Reward (up to $1,00) on qualified Costco, Costco.com, and Costco Travel purchases.

This deal is rated a stellar 5/5 stars on average by verified purchasers. One recent review from a verified buyer named James M. reads, “This is a good deal for a Costco membership. The sign-up was quick and easy. The reward coupon arrived quickly thereafter.”

To start your journey off as a Costco shopper for a reasonable rate and with a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card, then make sure to take advantage of this deal.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.

**Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.

