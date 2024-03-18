Google Pixel 8 Pro new all-time low live at $749 (Save $250), Pixel 8 starts at $499

A spring sale is offering new all-time lows on Google’s latest smartphones to start the week. Right now, Amazon has the Google Pixel 8 Pro down to $749 shipped in several colorways. This unlocked 128GB smartphone usually sells for $999 and is now seeing a $250 price cut down to mark a new all-time low. It’s an extra $50 off the previous discount, as well as what we saw over the holidays last year, and is the first time it has dropped below $799. The $250 in savings also extends over to two higher storage capacities, as well. We walked away impressed in our hands-on review, and further detail the experience below the fold.

Google’s new Pixel 8 Pro just launched back in October and is still kicking it as the latest and greatest from the company. It might be mid-way through the lifecycle, but that just means it’s an even better value with today’s deal. The Android handset comes powered by the Tensor G3 chip, which enables all of the company’s AI tech this time around leveraged by the photo and video editor with a new 6.7-inch Super Actua display also making the cut. Around back are four refreshed cameras, too.

The Google Pixel 8 on the other hand is continuing the savings with an all-time low of its own. Also on sale at Amazon, the smartphone now sells for $499 across all three colors and drops from its typical $699 going rate. This is $200 off and matching the Pixel 8 Pro discount in being an entirely new all-time low. It’s $40 under our previous mention and the only time it has dropped under $500.

Pixel 8 sports the same Tensor G3 chip and all of the Magic Eraser tech it enables, just in a smaller package. There’s a 6.2-inch Actua display that lacks the adaptive refresh rate found on its Pro counterpart but is largely the same smartphone in a smaller body. We called this approach to a flagship handset “the small phone of our dreams” in our hands-on review over at 9to5Google.

Google Pixel 8 Pro features:

Meet Pixel 8 Pro, the all-pro phone engineered by Google. It’s sleek, sophisticated, powerful, and secure. And with Google AI, you can do more, even faster. The triple camera system includes a dedicated 5x telephoto lens, improved autofocus, and full-resolution photography with Pro controls. And the all-day battery charges faster than ever.

