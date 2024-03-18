Mark and Graham Spring Getaway Sale takes up to 50% off luggage, tote bags, towels, more

Mark and Graham is getting your ready for your spring and summer vacations with up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Concourse Vegan Leather Travel Bag that’s marked down to $110, which is $50 off the original rate. This bag can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and is a great bag for everyday or travel. It also has a trolley passthrough for your luggage’s retractable handle and a large slip pocket to store your essentials. Better yet, this would make a fantastic gift idea and it can be monogrammed for a personal touch as well. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Mark and Graham include:

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
