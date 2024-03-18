Therabody’s spring sale takes 15% off percussion massagers and recovery gear from $126

For a limited time only, you can now save up to $120 on Therabody products, including a massage gun, recovery boots, and more – be sure to use the code SPRING15 at checkout. Leading the way in Therabody’s Spring Sale are the RecoveryAir JetBoots, now available for $679, marked down from the original price of $799. With these recovery boots, you are able to boost circulation, delay any onset muscle soreness, and relieve general muscle fatigue; they’re wireless and can be controlled with your fingertips. Free shipping on orders over $99. Keep reading below to learn more about Therabody’s Spring Sale.

The Theragun Sense is a handheld massage gun that delivers relaxing massage therapy that is designed and scientifically proven to relieve aches and pains, reduce stress, and ease soreness – it’s now available for $254. The RecoveryTherm Back is an all-in-one wearable device that provides you with both heat and vibration to help reduce back and core discomfort; it increases range of motion, rehabilitation, and recovery time – get yours here for $211. Therabody’s RecoveryTherm Cube – coming in at $126 – is a reusable, compact device that provides you with instant cold, heat, and other contrast therapies designed to treat injuries and relieve targeted pain. Head over to our Sports & Fitness guide for more deals on gear and gadgets that complement an active lifestyle.

More on Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoots:

JetBoots makes recharging your legs more convenient than ever, with a fully wireless design and integrated internal pumps. Experience the benefits of our proprietary pneumatic compression anytime, anywhere. JetBoots delivers this revolutionary form of pressure massage 2-3x faster than competitors thanks to our exclusive FastFlush Technology™.¹

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!