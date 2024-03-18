Today only, take up to 75% off activewear at Macy’s including hoodies, joggers, more from $5

Right now, you can save up to 75% off activewear during Macy’s Activewear Flash Sale including deals on shorts, shirts, joggers, jackets, bras, and more for the whole family. Leading the way is the Men’s Essential Fleece Big Logo Hoodie by adidas, available for $22, marked down from its original price of $60. Available in four colorways – Gray, Olive, Black, and Scarlet – this hoodie is roomy and cozy, providing you with plenty of warmth and featuring a drawstring hood and a kangaroo pocket. Pair it easily with joggers or jeans for a simple, classic fit. Standard shipping rates apply. Head below to learn more about Macy’s Activewear Flash Sale.

Reebok’s Women’s Luxe Leggings – now available for $39 – will help you transition from the gym to the rest of your day and feature a high waist and material made with Speedwick, helping to keep you dry while on the go. You could pair these leggings with The North Face’s Full Zip Fleece Hoodie coming in at $40, marked down from $100, for an ultimately cozy fit. This versatile fleece hoodie will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe and features convenient, secure-zip hand pockets and a stand collar with an attached hood. Columbia’s Powder Lite Water Resistance Jacket for men is available in eight colorways and will keep you warm with Thermarator insulation – a thermal-reflective lining that keeps the heat in; it also features a water-resistant shell and an adjustable, draw-cord hem. Available for $64.

This adidas hoodie is big on warmth and logo appeal. Cut from cotton-blend fleece, it makes an ideal outer layer when only the comfiest, coziest top will do. A handy pouch pocket keeps your phone in easy reach. A minimum of 70% of this product is a blend of recycled and renewable materials.