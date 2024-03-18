Today only, take up to 75% off activewear at Macy’s including hoodies, joggers, more from $5

Laura Rosenberg -
FashionMacy's
75% off from $5
a person holding a pair of people posing for the camera

Right now, you can save up to 75% off activewear during Macy’s Activewear Flash Sale including deals on shorts, shirts, joggers, jackets, bras, and more for the whole family. Leading the way is the Men’s Essential Fleece Big Logo Hoodie by adidas, available for $22, marked down from its original price of $60. Available in four colorways – Gray, Olive, Black, and Scarlet – this hoodie is roomy and cozy, providing you with plenty of warmth and featuring a drawstring hood and a kangaroo pocket. Pair it easily with joggers or jeans for a simple, classic fit. Standard shipping rates apply. Head below to learn more about Macy’s Activewear Flash Sale.

Reebok’s Women’s Luxe Leggings – now available for $39 – will help you transition from the gym to the rest of your day and feature a high waist and material made with Speedwick, helping to keep you dry while on the go. You could pair these leggings with The North Face’s Full Zip Fleece Hoodie coming in at $40, marked down from $100, for an ultimately cozy fit. This versatile fleece hoodie will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe and features convenient, secure-zip hand pockets and a stand collar with an attached hood. Columbia’s Powder Lite Water Resistance Jacket for men is available in eight colorways and will keep you warm with Thermarator insulation – a thermal-reflective lining that keeps the heat in; it also features a water-resistant shell and an adjustable, draw-cord hem. Available for $64.

Additional items we love from Macy’s Activewear Flash Sale:

Women:

Men:

More on Essential Fleece Big Logo Hoodie:

This adidas hoodie is big on warmth and logo appeal. Cut from cotton-blend fleece, it makes an ideal outer layer when only the comfiest, coziest top will do. A handy pouch pocket keeps your phone in easy reach. A minimum of 70% of this product is a blend of recycled and renewable materials.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Macy's

About the Author

Laura Rosenberg

Laura is a dedicated gym-goer, a sucker for anything with sugar, and a fan of all four Michigan seasons. She has also written articles for 9to5Mac and Electrek.
Score this 4-pack of Alexa/Google TP-Link mini smart pl...
Save $562 on Goal Zero’s Yeti 1500X 1,516Wh power sta...
Therabody’s spring sale takes 15% off percussion mass...
TCL’s 85-inch 120Hz mini-LED Google TV with AirPl...
Google Pixel Tablet with magnetic charging dock starts ...
New iPads may be coming, but Apple Pencil 2 drops to to...
Android game and app deals: Romancing SaGa3, SaGa SCARL...
Your home theater needs the Sonos Sub Gen 3 now that it...
Load more...
Show More Comments