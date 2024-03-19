Shell-shocked: adidas x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shell-Toe Shoes dropping Friday for $130

In an homage to the 40th anniversary of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise – which debuted as a comic book in 1984 – adidas has created the TMNT Shell-Toe Shoes, priced at $130 and dropping this Friday, March 22 at 10:00 a.m. EST. Designed on its Superstar sneaker, the adidas Shell-Toe Shoes come in one colorway, which includes Craft Green, Pantone, and Shadow Green – the colors of the beloved turtle heroes. These shoes are only available via the adidas confirmed app, which can be downloaded via the adidas website – note that no promo codes can be applied when purchasing. Keep reading below to learn more about the adidas Shell-Toe Shoes.

The adidas x Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles Shell-Toe Shoes pay tribute to Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michaelangelo in a myriad of fun ways. The rubber toe design is meant to resemble a turtle shell, and the textured leather is meant to resemble the Turtles’ skin. Where there is normally the word “Superstar” embedded on the shoe, you will find in this pair the word “Shelltoe” in its place and the words “NINJA POWER” on the tongue. Included in the $130 price tag are black and red laces, as well as lace jewels with the first initial of each of the Turtles, allowing you to customize your look with your favorite character. On the bottom of the shoe, hidden beneath the Strobel board is a manhole cover, just like the Turtles use. Additionally, each pair of the Shell-Toe Shoes comes with a reprint of the first-ever Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book issue, written by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird.

More on Shell-Toe Shoes:

Shoes that bring back the glory of four pizza-loving Turtles out to shell out justice. Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo are back and better than ever. Celebrating their 40th anniversary, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are now inspiring a new generation of fans with the 1980s nostalgia that took comics, video games and movies by storm. You don’t have to know the secret of the ooze to spot the Turtles design takeover!

