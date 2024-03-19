Amazon Oakley and Costa Flash Sale offers up to 50% off apparel, accessories, more

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off Oakley and Costa apparel, backpacks, and accessories. Prices are as marked. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Oakley Kitchen Sink Backpack that’s currently marked down to $104 shipped and regularly is sold for $130. This backpack is available in several color options and is a great option for hiking, school, travel, and more. The material is lightweight as well as highly breathable as well. It has cushioned shoulder straps to add support and a variety of pockets to hold all of your essentials. Plus, you can easily store your 15-inch MacBook in a designated spot with a scratch-resistant lining. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks, and you will want to swing by our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks from Amazon include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!