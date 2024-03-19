LG’s portable 1080p smart projector can fill up to 120-inch screens at $599 low (Reg. $850)

Amazon is offering the LG CineBeam PF610P Full HD LED Portable Smart Projector for $598.99 shipped. Normally fetching $850, this projector didn’t see many discounts during 2023, with the biggest of them occurring during early Black Friday sales and short-lived events like October’s Prime Deal days, dropping costs down to $599. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $48 and returning costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. All-in-all, you’ll be getting $251 in savings.

Designed to be carried in one hand, this compact smart projector can be taken anywhere, transforming wherever you end up into your own personal theater. It casts a full HD 1080p display from 60 inches to 120 inches, and thanks to its built-in WebOS 22, you’ll receive access to your favorite streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV+, Prime Video, and more. It also supports Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, and even offers two USB ports, Bluetooth Audio Dual-Out to pair external speakers for a more immersive experience, as well as wireless mirroring for your Android devices.

LG PF610P CineBeam LED Smart Projector features:

  • Full HD (1920 x 1080)
  • Up To 1000 ANSI Lumen
  • 60”- 120” Screen Size
  • Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, Apple Airplay2
  • Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast

