Marmot Men’s Refuge Pant now available for 60% off at $91 (Orig. $225)

The Men’s Refuge Pant by Marmot is currently marked down 60% from its original price tag of $225, coming in at $91 for a limited time only. Built for the ski and snowboarding slopes or while winter camping, the Refuge Pant will keep you warm, dry, and comfortable while you tackle the mountain. Available in six colorways, these pants feature water-resistant fabric and scuff-resistant fabric, as well as an adjustable waist for a more comfortable fit. Free shipping on orders over $75. Keep reading to learn more about the Marmot Men’s Refuge Pant.

The Men’s Refuge Pant by Marmot features Marmot NanoPro, a lightweight and breathable coating on the pants that repels rain, ensuring that you stay dry while in wet conditions. They are also designed with 100% “seam-taped construction,” which provides a leakproof wear and additional waterproof protection. The zippered leg vents allow for a regulated airflow, and the water-resistant hand and thigh zippers will hold your valuables and other small items while keeping them dry at the same time. You can adjust the waist with a snap closure and zippered fly for a customized fit. Head over to Marmot and grab your pair now for $91, and then check out our Fashion Guide for the latest deals on clothing, shoes, apparel, and more.

More on Marmot Refuge Pant:

Built with two-layer, seam-taped waterproof fabric and lightweight insulation, these Refuge ski pants will keep you warm and dry out in the snowy winter wonderland. Internal snow gaiters help keep the snow out whether you’re crisscrossing the resort or dropping into a deep powder run through the trees. Skip lunch and maximize the number of runs you can get in before the lifts close—zippered pockets all over the Refuge pants give you more than enough places to stash gear and snacks to keep break times to a minimum.

