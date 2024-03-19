Save $300 on the ultra-sleek, ultra-immersive Hydrow Pro Rower at $2,195

Right now and for a limited time only, you can get the Hydrow Pro Rower (formerly known as the Hydrow Original Rower) for $300 off its usual price tag, coming in at $2,195. The Hydrow Pro Rower delivers a completely immersive workout experience that exercises 86% of your muscles within 20 minutes. Its patented technology makes you feel as though you’re rowing on the water, and you can enjoy access to over 5,000 scenic locations from which to row while working out with athletes and Olympians as your guides. Free standard shipping. Head below to learn more about the Hydrow Pro Rower.

The Hydrow Pro Rower features a 22-inch touchscreen immersive display that can easily be rotated for On-Mat workouts, including yoga, pilates, stretching, and strengthening exercises. You can seamlessly connect your devices to the Hydrow Pro Rower as well, allowing you to enhance your workout performance and track your heart rate metrics via Strava and Apple Watch; you can also connect your wireless headphones, intensifying your immersive experience. To save space, the Hydrow Pro Rower can be stored upright when you see fit, making more room for when you’re entertaining. Start your connected rowing experience now and grab yours for $2,195, then head over to our Sports and Fitness Guide to learn more about the latest deals and drops in the athletic space.

More on Hydrow Pro Rower:

Featuriung a sleek aluminum and steel frame, the Hydrow Pro Rower exemplifies innovative design, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of any home. Its erognomic seat and handle seamlessly blend style and comfort, delivering an exceptional workout experience.

