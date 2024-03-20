Amazon’s Spring Sale offers Levi’s jeans and apparel from just $6 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently having its Spring Sale and inside the event they’re offering Levi’s jeans and apparel from just $6 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. A highlight from this sale is the men’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $32, which is $38 of the original rate. These jeans are a non-stretch fit to stay put all day and you can choose from an array of wash options. This style has a straight leg that’s highly flattering and the hem can easily be rolled for a stylish fit. It has a leather logo on the back that’s classic and a signature stitch at the pockets as well. Over 4,000 Levi’s customers rated these jeans a 4.2/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links