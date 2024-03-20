Dyson vacuum cleaners and purifying heater fans up to 39% off starting from $330

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is taking up to 39% off a selection of Dyson vacuum cleaners and purifying fans. The biggest discount among the bunch is on the Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $442.69 shipped. Normally fetching $720, discounts on this model spent 2023 getting larger as the months went on, with Christmas sales seeing the biggest discounts down to a $420 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 39% markdown off the going rate, giving you $277 in savings and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $23 above the all-time low from Christmas sales.

Offering 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, this vacuum cleaner has three cleaning modes to ensure you have the right amount of suction whenever you need it. Its de-tangling motorbar cleaner head is able to give a deeper clean to your carpets and hard floors alike, while its hair removal vanes keep long hair and pet hair from tangling around the brush bar as you go. It features an advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures fine dust as small as 0.3 microns, expelling cleaner air in return. You can also use the included attachments to convert it into a smaller handheld vacuum that can hit those hard-to-reach sections of the home. Head below to learn more.

Dyson vacuum cleaner discounts:

Dyson purifying heater/fan discounts:

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner features:

Versatile and cordless for whole-home deep cleaning.

60% more power.¹ 60 minutes of run time.²

Power trigger helps maximize energy efficiency, only using power where you need it.

LCD screen shows power modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time to the second. Has 3 cleaning modes for the right power where you need it.

Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans all floor types. De-tangles wrapped long hair and pet hair as you clean.

Converts to a handheld vacuum for cleaning cars, stairs, and upholstery.

The Hair screw tool sucks up long hair and pet hair. Fast. Its anti-tangle conical brush bar removes long hair and pet hair from pet beds, car seats, stairs, and more.

Comes with 7 Dyson-engineered accessories to clean up high, down low, and everywhere in between.

Advanced whole-machine filtration traps 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.³ Expels cleaner air.

Made from strong materials selected for their durability and lightweight properties. With a 2-year warranty and lifetime Dyson support.

