Shinola introduces fresh spring colors on its best-selling watches from $700

Detroit-based watch and leather accessory maker, Shinola, has debuted three new watch faces for two of its popular watches, The Birdy and The Derby. The best-selling Birdy 34mm is now available in the color Aventurine, a form of translucent, green quartzite frequently found in building stone, monuments, and jewelry. The Birdy features a stainless steel case material, polished gold plating, a push-down crown construction, and double-curve sapphire crystal; it can be yours in the new Aventurine color for $700. Head below to learn more.

The Derby 30mm watch is now available in two new spring colors, Paprika and French Blue; the Paprika colorway is a vibrant orange-ish red that wraps around a gold band, while the French Blue is a cool, muted blue that contrasts a silver band. The Derby 30mm is a sophisticated watch that is inspired by the shape of a horseshoe; it features slim hands, a polished stainless steel case, and “knockout” style numerals – available now for $950. No matter what outfit you’re wearing, both the Shinola Derby 30mm and the Shinola Birdy watches will instantly take your style to the next level. Be sure to head over to our Fashion Guide for the latest drops and deals on accessories, clothing, apparel, and more.

More on The Derby 34mm in Aventurine:

Aventurine takes its name from the Italian a ventura, or by chance—an allusion to its fortunate discovery in the 18th century. The beautiful green hue of this remarkable stone has a unique shimmering quality called aventurescence. Our 34mm Birdy features a gold PVD case and bracelet and a dial crafted from a polished Aventurine stone which shines with a lucky glow. Enjoy a timepiece that’s beautiful—and has a story to tell.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!