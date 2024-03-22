adidas Five Ten Freerider Mountain Bike shoes now 50% off, available for $80

For a limited time only, you can grab yourself a pair of adidas Five Ten Freerider Pro Canvas Mountain Bike shoes for $80, marked down 50% from the original price of $160. Available in four colorways, these shoes are designed to comfortably guide you through the trails both during and post-ride. The shoe’s upper is made from high-performance yarn, containing at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic that was taken from remote islands, coastal communities, and beaches. Standard shipping rates apply. Keep reading below to learn more about the Five Ten Freerider Pro Canvas Mountain Bike shoes.

Whether you’re a novice mountain biker or someone with years of experience, adidas’ Five Ten Freerider Pro Canvas Mountain Bike shoes are flat pedal shoes that will help you bike your desired distance over various terrains. They feature a lace closure, a canvas upper, and a cushioned EVA midsole that gives them a casual look when off-bike. The Steal s1 Dotty rubber outsole tread grips bike pedals, preventing your feet from slipping while riding; like most sports shoes, the toe box is on the narrower side, providing you with a more ergonomic, athletic style. Grab your pair now for $80, and check out more adidas deals here. Be sure to stay up-to-date on additional deals and drops on shoes, clothing, and apparel over in our Fashion Guide.

More on adidas Five Ten Freerider Pro Canvas Mountain Bike shoes:

Ride more. Hang out more. The adidas Five Ten Freerider Pro Canvas Mountain Bike Shoes are as capable on the bike as they are comfortable post ride. A pedal-gripping Dotty tread and Stealth S1 rubber gives them their flat-pedal mountain bike cred, and an impact-resistant toe box steps up the coverage when you’re charging a new line. A cushioned midsole and laid-back look keep them versatile off the bike.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!