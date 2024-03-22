Amazon’s Big Spring Sale cuts up to 60% off adidas apparel and gear from $5 Prime shipped

Ali Smith -
FashionAdidas
60% off from $5
a pair of feet wearing blue shoes

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale takes up to 60% off adidas apparel and gear from $5 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on sneakers, running shoes, duffel bags, backpacks, apparel, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Defender 4 Medium Duffel Bag that’s currently marked down to $29 and originally sold for $45. To compare, it’s also the lowest price we’ve seen this year and matched with the Amazon all-time low. This duffel bag is great for toting your gear in and perfect for traveling as well. The exterior is water-resistant and it has cushioned straps for convenient carrying. A few additional features are the multiple zippered pockets that give you plenty of storage space and multiple fun color options to choose from. Score even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

