Protect your new AirPods Pro 2 with these discounted Spigen and elago cases from $7

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals on AirPods cases to protect your precious Apple earbuds. Alongside some notable options down below, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Silicone Fit AirPods Pro 2 Case down at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 directly from Spigen, this model more typically sells for $18 at Amazon and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked since they first released last year. This marks the second-time we have seen them down this low, delivering a notable option for USB-C and Lightning equipped AirPods Pro 2 cases. The minimalists silicone cover protects your case with a slim rubberized treatment and includes a silicone lanyard with the price of entry alongside cutouts for said lanyard connector as well as the speaker and charging cable connection. Head below for more.

More AirPods Pro 2 case deals:

If you’re looking to refresh your AirPods altogether, spring deals are now live on some of Apple’s latest. No only are Apple’s latest AirPods 3 back down to all-time low pricing through the rest of the day, but we are also now tracking AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C down at $180, or $69 off the going rate.

Spigen Silicone Fit AirPods Pro 2 case features:

All-around coverage in a minimal and simplistic design

Soft silicone texture adds everyday comfort and grip

Compatible with Apple Watch Charger and wireless charging – LED charging Light visible

Comes with silicone lanyard for simple and easy everyday carry

Precisely designed for Airpods Pro 2

