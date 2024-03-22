Columbia Ascender Softshell Jacket now available for $64 (Reg. $110)

Columbia has launched a Spring Sale, and for a limited time, you can score the Ascender Softshell Jacket just in time for the incoming warmer, wetter weather for $64 – 42% off its original price. Available in six colorways – Graphite, Black, Stone Green, Collegiate Navy, Spice, and Columbia Grey – this jacket will protect you against wind and water as spring rolls in. It’s crafted with 100% polyester, providing a comfortable stretch that makes for versatile wear. Standard shipping rates apply. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about Columbia’s Ascender Softshell Jacket.

The men’s Ascender Softshell Jacket is an all-weather piece that will easily become a staple in your wardrobe. The hems and cuffs are adjustable, and the chin cuff will help to keep you warm in chillier conditions. Designed with fabric that is water- and wind-resistant, moisture is easily repelled while wind is blocked, keeping you comfortable – the Ascender Softshell Jacket also features a zippered chest pocket and zippered hand pockets. It’s built to last and offers a classic fit, giving you a good range of motion. Grab yours here for $64, and then head over to our Fashion Guide for more deals on apparel, clothing, shoes, and more.

More on Columbia Ascender Softshell Jacket:

WATER RESISTANT: don’t worry if it starts to drizzle or the wind picks up. The water-and-wind-resistant jacket has you covered. BUILT TO LAST: Columbia’s attention to detail is what sets our apparel apart. Specifying only the highest quality materials, expert stitching, and craftsmanship. This is a long-lasting garment you will enjoy for seasons to come.

