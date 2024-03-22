Enjoy regional favorites in Cuisinart’s indoor pizza oven with stone, pan, and peel for $249 ($151 off)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven for $249 shipped in the black colorway. Down from its $400 price tag, it only saw a small handful of discounts since its release back over the summer, with Black Friday and Christmas sales bringing costs down to its $223 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 38% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention last month by $34 and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $26 above the all-time low. The matte black model can also be found discounted to $310, which is only beaten out by a drop to $280 and $223 over the previous year.

This pizza oven is designed to fit inside any kitchen at just 17.5 inches by 19 inches by 11 inches. It is able to reach temperatures between 350 degrees to 700 degrees, and cooks a 12-inch pizza in a matter of minutes. It comes with everything you need to explore regional favorites like deep dish, Detroit style, New York style, Napoletana, Romana, and more. Along with the oven, you’ll also get a 12.5-inch heat-conducting pizza stone for delectably crispy crust, a deep dish pan for specialty pizzas, and a pizza peel to safely insert and remove your delectable creations.

As an alternative option, be sure to give the CHEFMAN Indoor Pizza Oven some consideration. It keeps temperatures between 300 degrees to 800 degrees and comes with six preset options: Neapolitan, New York, thin-crust, pan, frozen, and manual for customizable settings. You’ll also receive a pizza stone alongside a pizza peel to better manage your pies, as well as a digital cookbook to jumpstart ideas for your next pizza party.

And if you’re a lover of smoked food but don’t have the outdoor space to invest in the equipment, check out our recent coverage of the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. This “world first” innovation sits atop your kitchen countertop without setting off your fire alarms which it achieves through its Active Smoke Filtration system that turns real-wood smoke into warm air within the unit, letting you prepare your favorite meats without concern or worry.

Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven features:

QUICK & VERSATILE: Cook authentic 12″ Neapolitan pizza in 5 minutes or less* and explore other regional favorites like deep dish, Detroit style, and New York style pizzas, all with customized toppings. (*Plus up to 30 minutes of preheating)

VERSATILE TEMPERATURE RANGE: Engineered to reach 350°F-700°F in 20-30 minutes, this countertop oven ensures a crispy crust and perfectly melted cheese, for cooking various pizza styles to perfection and delivering the most authentic and flavorful experience.

CONVENIENT MONITORING: Equipped with a large viewing window and interior light, allowing you to easily monitor the cooking progress without opening the oven.

USER-FRIENDLY FEATURES: Integrated cooking guide provides quick reference, while easy-to-use controls and an independent countdown timer make cooking a breeze.

COMPLETE PIZZA KIT: Includes a 12.5″ heat-conducting pizza stone for delectably crispy crust, a deep dish pan for specialty pizzas, and a pizza peel for easy sliding in and out of the oven.

INDOOR FRIENDLY DESIGN: Engineered with active cooling technology, this pizza oven is ideal for indoor use, providing an efficient cooking environment.

