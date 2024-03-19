Chefman’s indoor pizza oven with stone and peel cooks six pizza styles for $300 (Save $200)

Amazon is offering the CHEFMAN Indoor Pizza Oven for $299.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $100 off coupon. Already down from its regular $500 price tag, today’s deal is the eighth discount we have tracked since its launch at the end of October. It amounts to a combined 40% markdown off the going rate that lands as the third-lowest price we have tracked – beaten out by last months $275 rate and January’s $250 all-time low. This pizza oven is designed to fit inside any kitchen at just 18.7 inches by 17 inches by 10.94 inches. It can reach temperatures between 300 degrees to 800 degrees and comes with six preset options: Neapolitan, New York, thin-crust, pan, frozen, and manual for customizable settings. You’ll also receive a pizza stone alongside a pizza peel to better manage your pies, as well as a digital cookbook to jumpstart ideas for your next pizza party.

If you’ve been hoping to add more smart appliances to your kitchen arsenal, the GoveeLife Amazon storefront is offering its Smart Wi-Fi Electric Kettle for $55, after clipping the on-page $25 off coupon. By connecting via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, this new 0.8L smart kettle can be remotely controlled allowing you to schedule boiling times, set specific temperatures from 104 degrees to 212 degrees, and more. It comes with six preset modes, including one for baby formula that cools the water to your desired temperature after boiling.

And if you’re a lover of smoked food but don’t have the outdoor space to invest in the equipment, check out our recent coverage of the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. This “world first” innovation sits atop your kitchen countertop without setting off your fire alarms which it achieves through its Active Smoke Filtration system that turns real-wood smoke into warm air within the unit, letting you prepare your favorite meats without concern or worry. Or learn about the smaller NutriChef Smart Indoor Smokeless Grill that that reaches temperatures ranging from 100 degrees to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and offers 7 cooking functions: grill, BBQ griddle, air crisp, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate. There’s also the NutriChef Single-Zone Wine Cooling Refrigerator that is still sitting at its all-time low. It provides a stable temperature between 41 degrees and 64 degrees and can house up to 12 bottles while ensuring long-term storage thanks to its built-in circulation, compressor fan, and ventilation grill to maintain your preferred temperature.

Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven features:

HIGH AND VARIABLE HEAT: Crank up the temperature on this countertop pizza oven. Both heating elements range from 300-800°F to make pizza your way, and retain the heat for back-to-back cooking.

MAKE MULTIPLE PIZZAS: The double-paned window and high-heat design keeps the indoor pizza oven hot for making multiple pizzas back-to-back.

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED: Our pizza oven indoor for home cooking includes a pizza stone and pizza peel, as well as a digital cookbook to jumpstart your pizza party.

RESOURCES: cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long lasting durability, & 1-year assurance provided by Chefman. For information on how to use your product, scroll down for a PDF User Guide. 1700 Watts/120 Volts

