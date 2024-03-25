Give your Mac Logitech’s MX Keys Mini keyboard while it’s down to $75 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard for $75.19 shipped. Today’s offer is most notably the lowest price we’ve tracked since back over the holiday shopping season in November. It comes within $5 of that all-time low and is now $25 off the usual $100 going rate. This is also an extra $4 under our previous mention. Back when the peripheral launched, we took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience. Head below for more.

Logitech’s MX Keys Mini delivers one of the brand’s most compact offerings yet centered around a wireless design that comes backed by Bluetooth or the business-ready Logi Bolt USB wireless receiver. Featuring backlit keys, the typing experience is also backed by support for macOS and Windows out of the box, with 10-day battery life and USB-C charging being thrown in for good measure.

If your next desktop upgrade needs to have a number pad, we’re tracking a deep clearance discount on Logitech’s MX Keys Wireless Keyboard. This is the original model, and not the new S version, with much of the same features as the lead deal – just with the number pad off to the right. It’s down to $80 on Amazon right now as clearance pricing offers a new all-time low at $40 off.

Logitech did just debut a new way to expand your iPad or even a MacBook into a portable workstation. The new Casa Pop Up Desk includes everything you need to make an ergonomic setup anywhere, thanks to a Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad that can stow away inside a folding MacBook stand that doubles as a case. We broke down the whole feature set in our launch coverage now that the hybrid accessory is now shipping.

Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard features:

Perfect Stroke Typing with Smart Keys: Type on keys shaped for your fingertips, with voice to text Dictation, Mic Mute/Unmute, and Emoji keys. Compatibility: Compatible with Logi Bolt USB Receiver (not included) . Logi Bolt wireless products will not pair with other Logitech USB receivers. A layout designed for effortless precision, with a minimalist form for an ergonomic keyboard that’s portable and can travel wherever you get work done. The wireless keyboard’s backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach, and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!