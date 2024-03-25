JBL speakers and headphones now up to 40% off in Amazon’s spring sale from $40

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of JBL portable Bluetooth speakers and true wireless headphones. A standout amongst the bunch is the JBL PartyBox Ultimate Multi-Purpose Party Speaker for $1,299.95 shipped. Normally fetching $1,700, it saw very few discounts over the last year, with a drop to $1,530 during Christmas sales and a few minor trickles down to $1,650 scattered elsewhere throughout 2023. Today’s deal comes in as a 24% markdown off the going rate and returns costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked for the second time since its release.

Unlike the other JBL speakers being offered, the PartyBox Ultimate has no integrated battery that will need recharging. Instead, it needs to be directly plugged into an outlet or alternative power source to keep the party going. It features two drivers, a mid-range speaker, dual tweeters, and a pair of subwoofers for amplified sound and deep, rumbling bass. Its integrated lighting alongside Dolby Atmos will sync up with your music to provide immersive 3D spatial effects, or you can set them at more basic patterns using the controls located on its top panel or by connecting through the PartyBox app. Its IPX4 splash-proof rating keeps it protected at pool parties and it even has dual microphone and dual guitar inputs for live performances too!

JBL portable Bluetooth speaker discounts:

JBL wireless headphone discounts:

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale ends tonight, so time is running out to take advantage of the massive discounts we’re seeing across the site. Be sure to head over to our Big Spring Sale hub to browse through the rest of the event’s deals through the end of the day.

JBL Partybox Ultimate Multi-Purpose Party Speaker features:

The JBL PartyBox Ultimate can cover a massive space—we’re talking two basketball courts—with superior Original JBL Pro Sound. Featuring two drivers and mid range speaker to deliver louder sound. Dual tweeters and a pair of subwoofers means there’s going to be more than enough bass for even the most dedicated fans, while Dolby Atmos* provides immersive 3D spatial effects. This is the kind of thunderous sound you’ll not just hear, but feel.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!