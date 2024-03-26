Air Max Day 2024 launches the Air Max Dn, full of hot Dynamic Air technology

Today is Air Max Day, an annual celebration of Nike Air which debuted on March 26, 1987 – the year that the first Air Max shoe went live. For today’s Air Max Day, Nike has debuted the Air Max Dn, which utilizes Air technology in a way that it hasn’t been utilized before. With Dynamic Air technology, there is a more symbiotic and dynamic relationship from heel to toe using pressurized chambers that allow for air to move freely within the structure of the shoe’s tubes. Available for $160, grab yourself a pair before they sell out. Standard shipping rates apply. Head below to learn more about the Air Max Dns by Nike.

The Air Max Dn is an interactive experience – with air flowing between the tubes within each chamber of the shoe, the air will release when responding to pressure, ensuring that every step taken is as comfortable as possible. The Air Max Dn’s feature a versatile design, a breathable upper, and a dual-pressure Air unit that makes the shoe feel light on your feet. DePaul Williams, product associate for Nike Lifestyle Footwear:

Our focus was to deliver a new pinnacle Air Max model that the next generation could declare their own, bring air back to its fast and ‘dynamic’ form.

As such, the Air Max Dn’s are available in five colorways – these shoes will easily elevate any fit, whether you’re going out for a night on the town or running errands on a Sunday. The Nike Air Max Dn in All Night and additional colors have been released today across Nike.com, coming in at $160 for men and women and $130 for kids. Be sure to head on over to our Fashion Guide for more drops and deals on shoes, clothing, apparel, and more.

More on Air Max Dn:

Say hello to the next generation of Air technology. The Air Max Dn features our Dynamic Air unit system of dual-pressure tubes, creating a reactive sensation with every step. This results in a futuristic design that’s comfortable enough to wear from day to night. Go ahead—Feel the Unreal.

