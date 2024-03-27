Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air falls to new all-time low of $849 (Reg. $999+)

B&H is now clearing out Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. The newer M3 version was just revealed earlier this spring and now we’re seeing an all-time low on the older version at $849 shipped in three styles. This is $249 below its original price tag and that of the newer M3 counterpart. This is a new all-time low at $50 under our previous mention, too. Head below for more.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its now previous-generation in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which makes the cut alongside other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac.

But I hear you. You’re looking for the latest and greatest from Apple. That’s where it’s new 13-inch M3 MacBook Air comes into play, complete with a new 3nm chip, multi-display support (while in clamshell mode), and MagSafe charging. You don’t even have to pay the full $1,099 MSRP, either! Amazon has it marked down to a new all-time low of $999 as one of the first-ever price cuts.

We also put together a helpful guide to solve the dilemma of which model you should get, too. Our coverage breaks down the differences between the M2 MacBook Air and its newer M3 model. There isn’t all too much different between the generations aside from the expected performance gains. But here are the highlights:

Faster and more capable M3 chip

Support for up to 2 external displays (with MacBook Air lid closed)

Faster wireless connectivty with Wi-Fi 6E

New 3-mic array with Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum microphone modes,

and Enhanced voice clarity in audio and video calls

New Anodization seal for the midnight finish to reduce fingerprints

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

