Aqara’s Apple Home Key Smart Lock U100 secures your home with Door Status Sensing and Auto Lock at nearly 40% off

Aqara makes one of the most intelligent and versatile smart home locks on the market, and 9to5 readers can now score a deep deal on its intelligent Smart Lock U100. Constantly updated with new features via OTA updates, the Aqara Smart Lock U100 features just about every unlock option out there, including Apple Home Key action, alongside complete integration with the rest of your smart home, the ability to learn the habits of its users, and an attractive design that works with a wide range of home decor. Head below for more details on your key to a smarter and safer home as well as today’s sizable price drop on the Aqara Smart Lock U100.

Aqara Smart Lock U100 $144 (Reg. $230) Using code USU10095 at checkout

Aqara Smart Lock U100 – Apple Home Key, fingerprint reader, and more

The Smart Lock U100 offers nine methods of unlocking. Very few of the smart deadbolt locks on the market can be directly linked with Apple Home the way it can, allowing Apple users to leverage a wide range of simple and secure unlocking methods whether it be a quick and simple tap via your iPhone, without one using an Apple Watch, or even the onboard fingerprint reader (it can store up to 50 fingerprints at a time). With Apple’s password system, you can generate passwords for family and friends as well, or temporary, periodic, and remotely configurable Visitor Passwords for housekeepers, dog walkers, or otherwise. And just for peace of mind, there’s also a USB-C backup solution and the ability to use a traditional mechanical key as well.

Make remembering to lock the door a thing of the past

Forget to lock the door sometimes when you’re in a hurry? Things happen, and the Aqara Smart Lock U100 is here to make sure it doesn’t. By way of its integrated gyroscope, door status sensing system, and open door log, the U100 will ensure your door is always locked when it is closed, send you direct notifications if it isn’t, and keep tabs on every time it is unlocked and opened.

With these features in tow, users can also make use of the handy Do Not Disturb mode. Whether you’re coming in late, working off hours or otherwise, the lock’s Do Not Disturb mode can mute the sound the door makes within certain periods of time to avoid waking up the family, disturbing the dog, or otherwise affecting your family’s sleep.

Personalized Whole home smart integrations

As mentioned above, the Aqara Smart Lock U100 also works in tandem with a wide range of the brand’s other smart home gear. This allows for it to accomodate various family members and scenarios in a completely customized manner.

For example, with the Aqara Video Doorbell G4, when someone presses the doorbell you can quickly view who is at the door and choose to unlock the U100. It can be set to trigger various automations depending on who is coming home as well – you can trigger the ceiling light and set the air conditioning to a certain temperature. Or perhaps have hallway lights come on and have your Sonos speaker serenade you as soon as you arrive home. But these are just a few examples to give you an idea of how the Smart Lock U100 can work alongside the rest of your smart home ecosystem – the options are nearly endless.

More standout features of the Aqara Smart Lock U100:

Solid catalpa alloy shell and safe lock body structure

IP65 rated for indoor and outdoor use

Matte texture backlit keypad for anti-peeping

Matter support via Aqara hub

Simple installation with no drilling needed

Runs on four AA batteries that last for up to 8 months

Works with Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, and IFTTT

BHMA Level safety standards

Big-time price drops on Aqara Smart Lock U100

The Aqara Smart Lock U100 is now seeing a limited-time price drop, allowing you to bring home the intelligent Apple Home Key lock for a whole lot less than normal. Carrying a regular price tag at as much as $230, it is now marked down to $151.99 and 9to5 readers can drop that price even further using code USU10095 at checkout via the brand’s official Amazon storefront:

Aqara Smart Lock U100 $144 (Reg. $230) Using code USU10095 at checkout

(Reg. $230)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!