Recover from workouts with a $200 discount on the Theragun Pro percussion massage gun at $299

Right now and for a limited time only, you can get the Theragun Pro for $299 shipped, marked down 41% from its original price of $499 – be sure to use code FANDOM at checkout. The 4th generation Theragun Pro is a handheld massage device that delivers percussive therapy to your muscle groups whether you are looking to relieve stress, improve recovery, or alleviate both general and targeted muscle discomfort. It’s HSA/FSA eligible and includes six head attachments along with the travel pouch. Keep reading below to learn more about Theragun Pro.

The Theragun Pro is a portable massager that you can take with you anywhere you go. With your purchase, you get a protective carrying case, two lithium-ion batteries that last 150 hours, a lithium-ion charger, and six massage heads. The heads include a standard ball, a dampener, a thumb, a wedge, SuperSoft, and a cone, each with a distinct feel that can be used to target specific muscle groups. The battery life lasts a total of 300 minutes, you can enjoy a rotating arm and ergonomic grip, and there is smart app integration with Bluetooth. Grab your Theragun Pro now for $299, and then head over to our Sports and Fitness guide for more deals on athletic accessories, apparel, and gear.

More on Theragun Pro:

The deep muscle treatment pros trust with the durability and features they rely on. Enhance muscle recovery, release stress and tension, and soothe discomfort with the smart percussive therapy device in a league of its own. We stand by PRO’s professional-grade durability with an industry-leading 2-year warranty.

