Amazon offers best-selling Carhartt K87 T-Shirts from just $15 Prime shipped (25% off), more

Amazon is currently offering Carhartt’s K87 T-Shirts for men and women for just $14.99 Prime shipped. To compare, this is the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year and regularly this t-shirt is priced at $20. This t-shirt is available in an array of color options and the material is highly-durable for tough work. It also has a side-seam construction to minimize twisting and it has a stylish chest logo as well. You can easily style this t-shirt throughout any season and it can be layered during transitioning seasons. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

You can also find the men’s Force Relaxed Fit Midweight Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt from $23. This shirt is regularly priced at $34 and it’s available in eight color options. This is another t-shirt that will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and it has sweat-wicking fabric to keep you comfortable throughout the day. Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Carhartt K87 T-Shirt features:

Rib-knit crew neck

Side-seam construction minimizes twisting

Left-chest pocket with sewn-on Carhartt label

Tagless neck label

Prev. Name: Workwear Pocket Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!