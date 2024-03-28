Amazon offers best-selling Carhartt K87 T-Shirts from just $15 Prime shipped (25% off), more

Ali Smith -
a person in a black shirt

Amazon is currently offering Carhartt’s K87 T-Shirts for men and women for just $14.99 Prime shipped. To compare, this is the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year and regularly this t-shirt is priced at $20. This t-shirt is available in an array of color options and the material is highly-durable for tough work. It also has a side-seam construction to minimize twisting and it has a stylish chest logo as well. You can easily style this t-shirt throughout any season and it can be layered during transitioning seasons. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

You can also find the men’s Force Relaxed Fit Midweight Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt from $23. This shirt is regularly priced at $34 and it’s available in eight color options. This is another t-shirt that will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and it has sweat-wicking fabric to keep you comfortable throughout the day. Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Carhartt K87 T-Shirt features:

  • Rib-knit crew neck
  • Side-seam construction minimizes twisting
  • Left-chest pocket with sewn-on Carhartt label
  • Tagless neck label
  • Prev. Name: Workwear Pocket Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
FREE April PlayStation Plus Games: Immortals of Aveum, ...
NutriChef’s single-zone wine cooling refrigerator wit...
These mellow adidas Rivalry Low 86 shoes are 50% off, c...
Bella’s stainless steel 6-qt. air fryer with touc...
Bose spring deals: $80 off speakers, up to $100 off Qui...
Chefman’s indoor pizza oven with stone and peel cooks...
Nike Jordan Spring Sale: Grab this pair of Nike Air Jor...
Jetson’s Canyon folding e-scooter with 22-mile ra...
Load more...
Show More Comments