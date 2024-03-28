Nike Jordan Spring Sale: Grab this pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s for 48% off, now $66 (Reg. $125)

We are a couple of weeks into spring, and Nike has launched a Jordan Spring Sale, featuring Air Jordan 1 Mids that are now available for $66 – marked down 48% from its original price tag. Be sure to use code SPRING at checkout. These shoes are available for men and women and come in eight colorways that include both neutral choices in addition to bold, colorful options. The Air Jordan 1 Mids are a stylish choice that helps you stand out in the crowd while keeping you comfortable throughout the day. Free shipping on orders over $50. Keep reading below for more details on the Air Jordan 1 Mids.

The Air Jordan 1 Mids are an accessible shoe that are modeled after the original Air Jordan 1 Highs – they’re a 3/4 cut version with a diverse range of colorways to choose from. The Jordan 1 Mids feature a combination leather and synthetic leather upper that provides support, a foam midsole, and a rubber outsole for improved traction. You’ll also find Nike Air cushioning throughout, providing you with additional flexibility without compromising the structure of the shoe. Grab your pair now for $66, and then head over to our fashion guide for more deals on shoes, clothing, apparel, and more.

More on Air Jordan 1 Mids:

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colors and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!