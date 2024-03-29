SanDisk’s 512GB Ultra microSD card just hit a new Amazon all-time low at $25

Update: The SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card has now dropped even lower to a new Amazon all-time low at $24.99 Prime shipped. Details below.

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card down at $27.99 shipped. Originally $60, this model fetches closer to $35 these days at Amazon and elsewhere and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also the second-best price we have ever tracked on Amazon, having only ever been beaten out by limited holiday sales last year at $25. Ready for your gaming consoles, Android handsets, tablets, drone setups, and cameras, it comes with the included SD adapter for full size applications and Class 10 support “for full HD video recording and playback.” This one clocks in at 150MB/s, leaving it in between the typical 130MB/s models and the faster 200MB/s options that will cost you even more. Head below for additional details.

More of today’s best microSD card deals:

Elsewhere in storage deals, we are also tracking some new Amazon all-time lows on Samsung’s 2024 T5 EVO portable solid-state drives starting from $160 shipped. You can scope those deals out right here and be sure to check out our hands-on review for more details while you’re at it.

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC Memory Card features:

Up to 512GB to store even more hours of Full HD video (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See official SanDisk website.)

Up to 150MB/s transfer speeds to move up to 1000 photos per minute (Up to 150MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. Based on internal testing on images with an average file size of 3.55MB (up to 3.7GB total) with USB 3.0 reader. Your results will vary based on host device, file attributes, and other factors.)

Load apps faster with A1-rated performance (A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type, and other factors.)

